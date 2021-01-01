From latitude run

Seren 65.6" Long Reclining Chaise Lounge with Cusion and Table

$979.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Woodgrain brings you a natural visual feeling. Full cushions and spacious seating space make you and your family a good time. Powder-coated frames make the items long lifespan and olefin fabrics make them easy to clean. The set beautifully transforms any backyard into an elegant outdoor conversation area with its warm rustic design and quality construction. The set will bring luxury and convenience to your outdoor space.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com