From wondershop
Sequin Octopus Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop
Advertisement
Add a playful touch of sea life to your holiday decor with this Fabric Sequin Octopus Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™. This fabric Christmas tree ornament makes a charming addition to your festive decorations. It features a blue realistic octopus shape that's decorated with sequin details for a sweet and sparkly sea-inspired look. The fun tree ornament comes with an attached loop for easy hanging. Hang this accent on a Christmas tree, wreath or garland for endless decorative possibilities. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.