Everyone needs a workspace that is comfortable and inviting and if it can be beautifully designed and neatly organized all the better. Designed with an emphasis on ergonomics and organization Sequel Office is full of unique features that integrate technology into the office space while creating a comfortable and organized place to work. The cornerstone of the Sequel 20 office collection the Sequel Desk is the foundation for an organized and inspiring workspace. Six Finish Combinations Select from two steel frames - Satin Nickel and Black powder coat - and three wood finishes to create the Sequel Office that is perfect for your style. Satin-Etched Glass This highly durable tempered glass has an unbelievably soft finish that provides protection from dings and scratches BDI Sequel 20 6101 Desk (Walnut/Nickel)