Sepia, Beige 18' L X 24" W Peel And Stick Wallpaper Roll

Canora Grey's Collection is synonymous with clear, modern designer wallpaper in restrained yet expressive colors, the inspiration for which is drawn from nature. Flowers, droplets, circles, stars - simple natural forms have inspired Falkirk McGowen to create extraordinary, modern wall coverings, designed to awaken the child within with their simplicity. Accentuated matt-gloss embossing adds depth and contours to the multifaceted designs. A broad spectrum of natural colors, including alabaster, reed, ochre, mocha, slate and Bordeaux brown complements the youthful and purist ambience perfectly. Extravagant color combinations, such as black and midnight blue or powder blue, greige and copper as well as well-defined silver and gold elements set refined accents.