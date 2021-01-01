From sedna

sedna sepciesc10 pcie 7.1 channel sound card cm8828 + cm9882a with spdif bracket standard and low profile brackets are included

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

sedna sepciesc10 pcie 7.1 channel sound card cm8828 + cm9882a.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com