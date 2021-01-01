Dimensions of Vanity: 59 in W x 18.9 in D x 21.6 in H. Dimensions of Medicine Cabinet: 59 in W x 26 in H x 5 in D. Vanity Materials: Constructed Using the Highest Grade MDF, Engineered for Moisture Resistance. Blum CLIP top Concealed Hinges with Soft Closing BLUMOTION, Slip Resistant Door Handles with Brushed Aluminum Finish. 3 Soft Closing Vanity Doors. Sink Materials: Highly Durable Acrylic-Resin Sink with Integrated Rectangular Overflow. Single Hole Faucet Mount (Faucet Shown In Picture May No Longer Be Available So Please Check Compatible Faucet List). Medicine Cabinet Materials: Anodized Aluminum, Moisture and Dust Resistant Frame. Included: Base Cabinet, Countertop/Sink, Free Solid Brass Faucet, Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, P-trap, Pop-Up Drain and Installation Hardware. Fresca Senza 59-in Teak Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Acrylic Top (Faucet Included) in Brown | FVN8093TK