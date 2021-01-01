Sentinel Pressure Balance Shower Valve

When you commit to a shower valve installation, it’s important to invest in quality. An unreliable shower valve can result in a complete shower remodel. The Speakman Pressure Balance Valve embodies durability and longevity with solid, all brass body. Speakman Pressure Balance Valves ensure users are protected from spikes in pressure, which can result in thermal shock and scalding water. A built-in temperature limit stop allows you to set a maximum desired water temperature for your shower. Speakman Pressure Balance Valves are designed to perform to ASSE 1016 standards at flow rates as low as 2.0 gallons per minute.