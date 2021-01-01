From dutch blitz games co.
Sentinel 720p Wireless Indoor Surveillance Camera with PanTiltZoom 2Way Talk Night Vision and Motion Alerts Works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. HOME CAMERA SURVEILLANCE: A house camera with cell phone controlling wireless remote allows you to pan, tilt and zoom anywhere in the room. Use as a nanny cam, video baby monitor, mini security camera, or wireless indoor camera. CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Using the intuitive app and your home's 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, you can access clear 720p live footage from your smart camera from your phone, most Alexa accessories including Echo Dot, and Google Home devices. RECORD AND STORE FOOTAGE: Rest assured knowing your family and home are protected with live 24/7 streaming and a local SD slot for up to 64GB of local storage. The best wireless camera indoor surveillance for your home. ENHANCED FEATURES: Provides communication capabilities with a built-in mic and speakerphone, automatic infrared night vision and motion detection alerts. Monitor the baby day or night with this innovative baby dome surveillanc