SensorPEDIC® Temperature Regulating Coolest Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, White

Experience the comfort of climate control in this Temperature Regulating Coolest Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow from SensorPEDIC®. This temperature-regulating, gel-infused memory foam pillow provides the pressure-relieving support of memory foam with incredible cooling technology for a more comfortable night's sleep. The ventilated memory foam is infused with gel support beads for ideal comfort and incorporates the breathable iCOOL Technology System™ to enhance the temperature regulating by increasing the memory foam's airflow. The pillow's luxury circular-knit cover provides breakthrough moisture-wicking technology while restoring the fabric's natural softness through Nanotex® Coolest Comfort Technology. The easy to remove cover zips off for easy cleaning, while the classic design makes this pillow ideal for all sleep styles.