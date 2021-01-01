SensorPEDIC MemoryLOFT Supreme 3.5-Inch Memory Foam and Fiber Mattress Topper, One Size , White

The SensorPEDIC MemoryLOFT Supreme 3.5" Memory Foam and Fiber Mattress Topper contains 3.5 inches of gel-infused memory foam clusters uniquely blended with super-supportive SofLOFT polyester gel fiber fill to add a layer of luxurious comfort to your mattress. The cover consists of premium, breathable polyester treated with Repel-A-Tex technology to provide water repellency and stain resistance. The gusseted sidewall and baffle box construction keeps fill distributed evenly, while the stretch-to-fit bedskirt keeps topper secure to your mattress night after night.Memory foam clusters and supportive polyester fiber fill ensure you get the best night's restOpen-cell memory foam technology keeps you cool throughout the nightPolyester cover wicks away moisture & increases breathability for luxurious comfortBaffle box design and gusseted sides allow pressure-relieving fill to remain evenly distributedStretch-to-fit bedskirt ensures secure fit atop your mattressTwin measures 39" W x 75" L x 3.5" HFull measures 54" W x 75" L x 3.5" HQueen measures 60" W x 80" L x 3.5" HKing measures 78" W x 80" L x 3.5" HCalifornia King measures 72" W x 84" L x 3.5" HTwin XL measures 39" W x 80" L x 3.5" H5-year manufacturer's warrantyFeatures: Stain Resistant, Water Resistant, Memory FoamFoam Thickness: 3 1/2 InchBed Size: Twin XlBase Material: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported