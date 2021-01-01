Sensor Apple 360° Napkin Holder

Exposed napkins and tissues are highly susceptible to contamination by germs, bacteria, dust, and dirt. Sensor Apple 360° Napkin Tissue Dispenser can help prevent the contamination by storing napkins/tissues inside the FDA-approved enclosure. The dispenser has a 360-degree sensor that will automatically open the lid of the dispenser when your hand approaches within 2" of the sensor from any direction, bringing you a clean napkin or tissue on demand. It is not only sanitary but its unique design also makes it a modern decoration piece fitting for any room setting. This golden apple shaped sensor dispenser provides you with a clean and convenient tool for everyday use. In addition, it is a hidden storage container, which is big enough to hide anything you don't want out in the open such as office supplies, accessories, unused wires/chargers, etc. It can also be used as storage for candies, cookies, snacks, and chips or anything you can be creative for storage. It makes a great gift for any home or office.