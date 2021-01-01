From signature design by ashley

Signature Design by Ashley Senniberg Bedroom Collection 2-Drawer Nightstand, One Size , Brown

Description

Cool, clean and casually modern. The Senniberg nightstand's light natural finish and faux Calcutta marble top set the tone for your calming sanctuary. Large linear pulls add dimension and authenticity. Two smooth-gliding drawers neatly accommodate your bedside needs.Number of Drawers: 2Features: Storage, Quick ShipJoinery: ScrewedMeasurements: 24.72 Height/Inches, 21.69 Width/Inches, 15.59 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 43 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 90% Wood, 5% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: Modern, ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Made in US

