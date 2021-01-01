From sennheiser electronic corp.

Sennheiser XSW-D INSTRUMENT RX 1/4' Plug-On Receiver for XSW-D Digital Wireless System (2.4 GHz)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sennheiser XSW-D INSTRUMENT RX 1/4' Plug-On Receiver for XSW-D.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com