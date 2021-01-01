From sennheiser consumer audio
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless - Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Alexa, Auto On/Off, Smart Pause Functionality and Smart Control App - White
Auto On:Off and Smart Pause - Never miss a beat with seamless on:off and pause functionality. Plays your music faster than any other headphone Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing - Momentum 3 Wireless adapts to your environment wherever you find yourself Exceptional Comfort - Soft earpads and headband crafted from genuine leather insure exceptional wearing comfort during long listening sessions Three Button Interface - Provides easy operation without having to read a manual Automatic Pairing Mode - Makes setting up Momentum 3 wireless easy on the first activation Connector type: 3.5 millimeter Stereo Included components: Momentum 3 headphone, Carry case, USB-C charging cable, USB-C to A adapter, Analog cable