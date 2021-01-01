Sennheiser MB Pro 2 UC ML (1000567) - Dual-Sided, Dual-Connectivity, Wireless Bluetooth Headset For Desk/Mobile Phone & Softphone/PC Connection.

Mobile Unified Communications: For professionals who require a consistently excellent hands-free communication solution for all UC platforms (Skype for Business, Teams, Cisco, Avaya, Chime & Connect, Zoom, etc. ) Dual Connectivity: Switch seamlessly between two connected Bluetooth devices (cell phones, softphones, desk phones, etc. ) for premium call flexibility Seamless PC/Softphone Connection: With the included dongle, connecting to a PC/Softphone has never been easier HD Sound: Powered by a neodymium speaker for legendary Sennheiser HD sound to ensure a clearer and more natural audio experience Ultra-Noise Cancelling Technology: Filters out all unwanted background noise for crystal-clear conversations Extended Talk-time: With up to 15 hours of talk time, you can always stay focused on your conversations