Sennheiser MB Pro 2 (506044) - Dual-Sided, Wireless Bluetooth Headset For Mobile Phone Connection w/ HD Sound & Noise Cancelling Microphone.

Mobile Device Connection: For those who simply need an excellent hands-free communication solution in the office and on the go Flexibility: Switch seamlessly between two connected Bluetooth cell phone devices for premium call flexibility HD Sound: Powered by a neodymium speaker for legendary Sennheiser HD sound to ensure a clearer and more natural audio experience Sound Enhancement Profiles: Automatically adapts and optimizes sound for both communication and multimedia/music purposes Ultra-Noise Cancelling Technology: Filters out all unwanted background noise for crystal-clear conversations All-Day Use: Designed to last an entire working day, featuring extra soft leatherette ear pads and headband padding for maximum wearing comfort Extended Talk-time: With up to 15 hours of talk time, you can always stay focused on your conversations