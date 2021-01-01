Sennheiser MB Pro 1 UC ML 506043 Binaural On-Ear Wireless Headset w/ Microphone

Mobile Unified Communications: For professionals using Skype for Business, who require a consistently excellent hands-free communication solution Dual Connectivity: Switch seamlessly between two connected Bluetooth devices (cell phones, softphones, desk phones, etc.) for premium call flexibility Seamless PC/Softphone Connection: With the included dongle, connecting to a PC/Softphone has never been easier HD Sound: Powered by a neodymium speaker for legendary Sennheiser HD sound to ensure a clearer and more natural audio experience Ultra-Noise Cancelling Technology: Filters out all unwanted background noise for crystal-clear conversations Extended Talk-time: With up to 15 hours of talk time, you can always stay focused on your conversations Peace of Mind: With a 2-year warranty on all headsets (including batteries), you never have to worry about the quality of your bluetooth headset