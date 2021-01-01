From fairywill
SENNHEISER HD 599 Open Back Headphone, Ivory
Premium around-ear open back headphones: Audiophile sound combined with premium design and materials Padded headband and luxurious velour covered ear pads perfect for long listening sessions with no pressure on the ears Multiple connectivity options: Robust 3 meter detachable cable and 6.3 millimeter jack and additional 1.2 meter detachable cable with 3.5 millimeter Jack Timeless design cues: Ivory color matte finish together with the brown headband stitching and matte metallic detail convey quality at first glance 2-year warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer Premium Components: Sennheiser engineered transducers use aluminum voice coils delivering high efficiency excellent dynamics and extremely low distortion Connectivity technology: Wired Power source type: Battery.