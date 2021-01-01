Sennheiser GSP 302 Gaming Headset with NoiseCancelling Mic FliptoMute Comfortable Memory Foam Ear Pads Headphones for PC Mac Xbox One PS4 Nintendo.

Best Quality Guranteed. CLOSED ACOUSTIC GAMING HEADSET The GSP 302 closed acoustic gaming headset with XL memory foam pads create a comfortable acoustic seal and lets you focus on your game with an immersive audio experience. ENGINEERED AUDIO - Engineered to deliver the audio cues needed for faster in-game reactions, high quality audio enhances to your gaming experience and performance. BEST ALL ROUND GAMING HEADSET A high quality gaming headset, the GSP 302 delivers the bass-heavy sound for an immersive experience, and the crisp, clear audio needed for team communication during intensive play. MICROPHONE WITH LIFT-TO-MUTE BOOM ARM - The flexible boom arm allows you to adjust the microphone for best voice pick-up positioning. The microphone mutes automatically when you raise the boom arm. INTUITIVE VOLUME CONTROL An integrated volume wheel on the right ear cup of the headset allows for quick adjustme