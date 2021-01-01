From general
Senlan Iphone 11Pro Case Clear Shockproof Shell Soft Tpu Bumper Acrylic Backboard Anti-Scratch Anti-Fingerprint Fashion Colorful Anti-Fall Durable.
Advertisement
Material: TPU+PC Brand: SENLAN Form Factor: Basic Case Color: Purple Compatible Phone Models: IPhone Xs/X, IPhone 11ProMax, Apple iPhone XR, IPhone 7Plus/8Plus, IPhone 11, IPhone7/8, IPhone 11Pro, IPhone XsMax, IPhoneSee more? Sensitive Responsive Buttons?: Equipped with independent buttons, Stylish Contrasted Color Design, making them feel sensitive when pressed, with a definite tactile feedback. Delicate when it touches skin: Skin-friendly feel with an excellent grip? All-round Defence?: Frame protection & Anti-drop & Shock-absorbing design. Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces, Acrylic backboard, anti-scratch & anti-dirty, protect your phone from scratching, shock & smudge, premium materials offer unrivaled protection and enhanced durability. Precise Cut Outs?: Fits perfectly with precise cutouts for all buttons and ports, it has big cutouts around silent swith and lightning port for your easy access to easy to access to all ports. Wit