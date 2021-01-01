SmartyPaws Senior Multifunctional Support Peanut Butter Flavor Dog Supplement, 60 count

With the SmartyPaws Senior Peanut Butter Flavor Multifunctional Support Dog Supplement, you can give your senior best friend tasty support to help keep him healthy and comfy during his golden years. This comprehensive supplement supports hip, joint, gut, immune, allergy, skin, urinary tract and thyroid health. These paw-some health benefits are delivered in one easy serving that’s customized for your furbaby’s size and age. You’ll be giving your best friend only premium ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and omega-3 fatty acids. This premium formula delivers only the doggone good stuff, and it’s free of ingredients like wheat, soy, dairy and synthetic colors and flavors. While dogs go nutty over the peanut butter flavor of these chews, this supplement is peanut and tree nut-free and uses a delicious blend of natural flavors.