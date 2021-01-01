From senior class of 2022 graduate apparel & decor co.
Senior Class of 2022 Graduate Apparel & Decor Co. Graduated Class of 2022 I Worked My Whole Life to Wear This Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny Class of 22 Graduation joke pun quote saying for teenage girls and teen boys. I worked my whole life for this. A trendy design that features a funny saying with a graduation cap for women and for men. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only