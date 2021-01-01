Ameriwood Home Seneca Brown Oak Rolling Cart with Wine Storage

The Ameriwood Home Seneca Multi-Purpose Rolling Cart can be used wherever you need extra storage space. With 4 large casters, 2 locking, this Cart moves easily from room to room and stays in place when in use. Take advantage of all the spacious shelves this Cart has to offer. Two of the shelves even offer slats to keep bottles from rolling, making this Cart a great addition to your kitchen. Made of laminated hollow core with a powder-coated metal frame, the dark brown woodgrain finish and black metal legs bring an instant upgrade to any space. The Rolling Cart ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are recommended to assemble. Once assembled, the Cart measures to be 33.9 in. H x 36 in. W x 17 in. D. Color: Brown Oak.