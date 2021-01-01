From creative chaos designs
Creative Chaos Designs Send Me to the Mountains Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Send Me to the Mountains Don't Let Me Come Back Until My Attitude Changes is perfect for mountain climbers and hikers, skiers, snowboarders, hang gliders, travelers, mountain runners, environmentalists and people who enjoy mountain vacations and getaways. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only