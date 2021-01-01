Aston SEN992-3830-10 Avalux GS 38" Wide x 30" Deep x 72" High Frameless Hinged Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass and Glass Shelves Chrome Showers

Aston SEN992-3830-10 Avalux GS 38" Wide x 30" Deep x 72" High Frameless Hinged Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass and Glass Shelves Aston SEN992-3830-10 Features:Constructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glass and complemented by stainless steel profiles and guide railsA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerHinged shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unitDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationNot adjustable for out-of-plumb wallsIncludes a clear seal threshold to prevent water spillageTwo-tier built-in frameless glass shelving systemAll hardware required for installation of shower door is included Covered under Aston's 5 year limited warranty (2 year for oil rubbed bronze finish)Aston SEN992-3830-10 Specifications:Overall height: 72" (measured from bottom to top of enclosure)Overall Width: 38" (measured from left to right of enclosure)Overall Depth: 30" (measured from back to front of enclosure)Maximum Door Opening: 24" (this is assuming door is not trimmed down)Glass Thickness: 3/8"Glass Type: ClearInstallation Type: CornerOpening Direction: ReversibleNumber of Panels: 3Variations:SEN992-3830-10: This modelSEN992F-3830-10: Frosted glass version Hinged Chrome