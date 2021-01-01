Aston SEN987F-4836-10 Avalux 48" Wide x 36" Deep x 72" High Frameless Hinged Shower Enclosure with Frosted Glass Stainless Steel Showers Shower

Aston SEN987F-4836-10 Avalux 48" Wide x 36" Deep x 72" High Frameless Hinged Shower Enclosure with Frosted Glass Aston SEN987F-4836-10 Features:Constructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glass and complemented by stainless steel profiles and guide railsA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerHinged shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unitDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationNot adjustable for out-of-plumb wallsIncludes a clear seal threshold to prevent water spillageAll hardware required for installation of shower door is included Covered under Aston's 5 year limited warranty (2 year for oil rubbed bronze finish)Aston SEN987F-4836-10 Specifications:Overall height: 72" (measured from bottom to top of enclosure)Overall Width: 48" (measured from left to right of enclosure)Overall Depth: 36" (measured from back to front of enclosure)Maximum Door Opening: 26" (this is assuming door is not trimmed down)Glass Thickness: 3/8"Glass Type: FrostedInstallation Type: CornerOpening Direction: ReversibleNumber of Panels: 3Variations:SEN987F-4836-10: This modelSEN987-4836-10: Clear glass version Hinged Stainless Steel