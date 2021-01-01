Aston SEN976-72-10 72" x 35" x 75" Frameless Shower Enclosure with 3/8" Glass Stainless Steel Showers Shower Enclosures Sliding

Aston SEN976-72-10 72" x 35" x 75" Frameless Shower Enclosure with 3/8" Glass Product Features:Covered under Aston's 5 year limited warrantyConstructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glass and complemented by steel handles and guide railsA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerSliding shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathrooms2-wheeled roller system is brilliantly engineered as a bathroom showpiece that's also flawlessly smoothThe invisible enclosure, floating handle and rails provide a daringly modern lookGlass is tempered for safety and ANSI Z97.1 certifiedTray not includedReversible configuration for left or right hand door installationAll hardware required for installation is includedSpecifications:ANSI Approved: YesApproved for Commercial Use: NoDoor Installation: ReversibleDoor Type: Bypass, Single SlidingFrame Type: FramelessGlass: ClearGlass Thickness: 3/8"Height: 75"Width: 72"Manufacturer Warranty: 5 Year LimitedNumber of Doors: 1Installation Type: Corner Sliding Stainless Steel