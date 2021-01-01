Aston SEN967EZ-642632-10 Bromley 72" High x 64" Wide x 32" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with 26" Door Width and Clear Glass Chrome Showers

Aston SEN967EZ-642632-10 Bromley 72" High x 64" Wide x 32" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with 26" Door Width and Clear Glass Aston SEN967EZ-642632-10 Features:Covered under Aston's limited lifetime residential warranty, and a 1 year limited commercial warrantyConstructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useConstructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glassA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerClassic hinged style door gives a timeless look and feel to the bathroomDoors open from the left or right depending on installationEnclosure includes single shower door made of 3/8" tempered clear glassAll hardware required for installation is includedNote: Shower enclosures finished in oil rubbed bronze only carry a 1 year limited warranty for residential applicationsAston SEN967EZ-642632-10 Technologies:StarCast: A protective glass coating from EnduroShield which improves your shower's longevity and helps maintain the appearance of your glass. Note: StarCast is only available on clear glass.Aston SEN967EZ-642632-10 Specifications:Overall Height: 72" (top to bottom of enclosure)Overall Width: 64" (left to right of enclosure)Overall Depth: 32" (front to back of enclosure)Door Width: 26" (assuming door is not trimmed down)Possible Door Openings: 63-1/4" to 64-1/4" (range of finished widths)Number of Doors: 1Installation Type: CornerGlass thickness: 3/8" Corner Chrome