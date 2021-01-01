Aston SEN967EZ-473332-10 Bromley 72" High x 47" Wide x 32" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with 33" Door Width and Clear Glass Chrome Showers

Aston SEN967EZ-473332-10 Bromley 72" High x 47" Wide x 32" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with 33" Door Width and Clear Glass Aston SEN967EZ-473332-10 Features: Covered under Aston's limited lifetime residential warranty, and a 1 year limited commercial warranty Constructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependability Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Constructed of durable 3/8" thick tempered glass A frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the shower Classic hinged style door gives a timeless look and feel to the bathroom Doors open from the left or right depending on installation Enclosure includes single shower door made of 3/8" tempered clear glass All hardware required for installation is included Note: Shower enclosures finished in oil rubbed bronze only carry a 1 year limited warranty for residential applications Aston SEN967EZ-473332-10 Technologies: StarCast: A protective glass coating from EnduroShield which improves your shower's longevity and helps maintain the appearance of your glass. Note: StarCast is only available on clear glass. Aston SEN967EZ-473332-10 Specifications: Overall Height: 72" (top to bottom of enclosure) Overall Width: 47" (left to right of enclosure) Overall Depth: 32" (front to back of enclosure) Door Width: 33" (assuming door is not trimmed down) Possible Door Openings: 46-1/4" to 47-1/4" (range of finished widths) Number of Doors: 1 Installation Type: Corner Glass thickness: 3/8" Corner Chrome