Window Elements Semi-Opaque Apple Time Embroidered 3-Piece Kitchen Curtain Tier and Valance Set

Brighten any kitchen decor with decorative, embroidered curtain tiers. These embroidery kitchen curtains feature whimsical kitchen designs and are finished with a coordinating embroidered scalloped edge for a charming, finished look. The set includes everything you need to dress one window in style, including two tiers and one valance. Perfect for the kitchen environment, these 100% polyester curtains are durable and easy to clean. The neutral, textured base fabric is complemented by a colorful, embroidered design with sheer accents and scalloped edges. Instantly transform your kitchen in minutes with these playful kitchen curtain tiers. Decorative, embroidered tiers are versatile enough to hang in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, entryway or laundry room. Easy care, machine wash cold, delicate cycle with mild detergent. Iron on cool heat if needed. Color: Maroon.