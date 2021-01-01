Daltile Semi-Gloss Elemental Tan 4-1/4 in. x 4-1/4 in. Ceramic Bullnose Wall Tile (0.125 sq. ft. / piece)

Semi-Gloss is a timeless collection that delivers flexibility in both style and design. Utilize traditional blacks and whites or differentiate your design with a palette of color options. This collection offers many trim and decorative accents to suite your specific application. From ropes and liners to counter trim and chair rails to quarter rounds and corner trims, Semi-Gloss brings the element of design to your home. For use on walls, backsplash, and countertops. Color: Elemental Tan.