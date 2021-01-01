Montana Cans Gold Spray Color is a versatile tool for artists, hobbyists and creatives. This premium spray paint is ideal for DIY projects, up cycling, artwork and transforming everyday objects. The extensive range of colors in the Gold line invites smooth gradients for fun ombré ¥ffects and creative color palettes. Designed by a dedicated team of artists and laboratory experts, the can features a low-pressure system that allows for comfort, ease and control when painting. Apply to canvas, wood, concrete, metal, Glass or even flexible surfaces with no cracking or uneven fading. Montana Cans GOLD Semi-Gloss Dolphins Spray Paint (NET WT. 11-oz) in Blue | MXG-G6250