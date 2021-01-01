32" W x 72" H Semi-Frameless Shower Door

Features:[Shower Door Size]: 32 in. W x 72 in .H. Walk-in opening: 25.4 in. Hardware Finish: Chrome. Swing range: Near 180°. Semi-frameless design looks more simple and beautiful[Shower Door Size] - 60 in. W x 57.4 in.H. Width adjustment range: 58.5 in. to 60 in. by cutting guide. Color: Black hardwareInstallation Tips: Top & bottom rail track can be trimmed up to 1.5" for width adjustment. Reversible for a right or left door opening installation, Included 2 bypass doors, top & bottom track rail, 2 wall channels, the outer towel bar and inner knobs, installation guide, and all the necessary installation accessories.[Waterproof Function] Glass panel has the same height as the shaft, and seal strips & clear magnetic door seal included, make panels closed tightly and prevent water splashing out the edge of the door, keep your bathroom tidy[Installation and Application] It can fit various tub doors whose length is 58.5-60". Including full installation instruction and all fixings, professional installation recommendedProduct Type: Shower DoorDoor Installation Type: Bi-FoldDoor Handing: ReversibleHinge Type: MountedHinges Included: YesFrame Type: Semi-FramelessFrame Material: AluminiumGlass Type: Tempered GlassGlass Finish: ClearShower Panel Colour: Hardware Finish: ChromeHandle(s) Included: YesNumber of Handles: 1Out of Plumb Adjustability: NoLeveler Included: NoHeader Included: YesTowel Bar Included: YesScreen support Arm Included: Number of Screens/Panels Included: Number of Stationary Panels: 0Mounting Hardware Included: YesCompatible Shower Base Part Number: Manufacturer Specific Technology: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: AluminumSpefications:ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.3 Compliant: UL Listed: ADA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSOR/2016-174 - Glass Doors and Enclosures Regulations : NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: GSA Approved: CSA Certified: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: CSA B45.5/IAPMO Z124 Compliant - Plastic Plumbing Fixtures: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 72Overall Width - Side to Side: 32Maximum Width - Side to Side: Minimum Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 55Glass Thickness - Front to Back: 0.25Screen / Panel 1 Height: Screen / Panel 1 Width: Screen / Panel 1 Weight: Screen / Panel 2 Height: Screen / Panel 2 Width: Screen / Panel 2 Weight: Screen / Panel 3 Height: Screen / Panel 3 Width: Screen / Panel 3 Weight: Side Panel Adjustment: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesInstallation Required : YesEligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: FullWarranty Details: