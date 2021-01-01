Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light Fixture Farmhouse Black Close to Ceiling Lighting Industrial Decor Lamp for Kitchen Island Bedroom Living Room Foyer.

Features:?Offering Classic Charm? This farmhouse ceiling light fixtures features a matte black finish. Simple yet striking design will add a beautiful accent to your house and make it easy to pair with any of your existing decors. Suit for Many Occasions?This semi flushmount ceiling light is durable for any space of your house, such as bed room, entry, craft room, closet, dining room, kitchen sink, or more. No matter where you place it, you will enjoy the fixture's soft illumination and vintage look. E26 UL Standard Socket?Features a heat-resistant UL standard E26 bulb socket (BULB NOT INCLUDED). Compatible bulb type: CFL, Halogen, Incandescent or LED. To complete the dimmer funtion (If needed), please use dimmable bulb and wire up for your wall dimmer switch. Dimension & Installation?Canopy diameter: 5.7 inches, overall size (W*H): 12.8*8.5 inches. Hardwired needed. It includes all necessary accessories and instruction for quick and easy installation.