From noori rug

Noori Rug Semi Antique Taran Blue/Red Rug, 5'0 x 9'4

$915.06
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Rug Size: 5'0 x 9'4 Durable Hand-Knotted Construction Made of 100% Premium Wool Crafted in Pakistan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com