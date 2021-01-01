SELPHY CP1300 Compact Photo Printer White with WiFi w Color Ink and Paper Set + Case + More

Best Quality Guranteed. With s dye sublimation printing process the CP1300 produces outstanding 4x6 in less than a minute at a crystal clear 300x300 dpi resolution. The CP1300 features wi-fi connectivity for printing from a computer or mobile device, plus prints directly with Apples AirPrint, PicBridge, PRINT. Customizing your images is fun and simple with the CP1300s selection of borders, effects, and dimensions. With easy editing tools, such as portrait optimization, red eye correction, and the smooth skin feature, enhancing and editing your photos is a pleasure. You can print various sizes, including 2.1 x 2.1' labels, 2.1 x 3.4' cards, 3.5 x 4.7' L size, and 4 x 6' postcards. Print up to 108x 4x6 color photos easily with the pre-cut paper stock included in the bundle and enjoy carrying along the compact printer in the protective case