From symple stuff
Selina Desk Height Adjustable Lab Stool
These vinyl stools adjust to fit most body types and workstations. The upholstered cushion includes highly durable molded polyurethane foam. Additional ergonomic benefits include an adjustable backrest with lumbar support for increased comfort during extended sitting durations. Optional seat tilt provides 8 forward and 3 backward locking tilt for ergonomic posture support. These desk height stools offer several customizable options, including your choice of casters or glides on a nylon-reinforced fiberglass base, and over 65 antimicrobial or antibacterial standard and custom vinyl color configurations. Seat Color: Black, Foot Type: Casters