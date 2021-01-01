Selfie Stick Tripod, Phone Tripod Stand for iPhone Bluetooth Remote 40 Inch, Tripod for Huawei Samsung

Best Quality Guranteed. Selfie Stick & Tripod in OneThis product combine selfie stick and tripod in only one device, so you can pay one and get two products functions. Great For Group Photos, Facetime, Adventure Shots, Watching Movies, Playing Video, Vlogging. Extendable & Foldable Selfie Stick Selfie stick tripod come with foldable and lightweight design, 7.9" folded size & up to 40.00" extension length, 5.1oz weight. Super lightweight aluminum material makes it convenient to carry, good for holiday. Removable Wireless Remote ShutterFree your hands to record memorable moments. Built-in Removable Wireless Remote Control. The range of the wireless connection can be up to 33ft. Great for selfie, group photos or facetime, record your wonderful times. Adjustable Phone Holder A 360 rotation phone holder and 120 rotation head, makes you easily find the best & beautiful shooting angle. The universal phone holder can compatible with most of phones like iPho