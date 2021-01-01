Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup Dimmable Mini Floor Table Camera Ringlight for YouTube.

Best Quality Guranteed. Wireless Remote ControllerWireless remoter for convenient access to brightness and color temperature settings, as well as reliable and accurate control over dimming parameters in real time; WARM & COOL LIGHTING KNOB Designed with dual color setting, you can adjust color temperature from 3200K-5600K freely without color filter; Special SMD LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 0%-100% with constant current drive, low power loss; 18 inches diameter with excellent heat dissipation KIT INCLUDES1x 18 inches Outer diameter LED Ring Light, 1x 3-6.5 feet/97-200 centimeters Adjustable Photographic Stand, 2x Smartphone Holders,1x Remote Controller, 1x Hot Shoe Adapter, 1x Power Adapter, 1x Carrying Bag for Ring Light; Note: Carrying bag is only designed for the ring light Adjustable Ring Light Stand with 360Rotation The selfie ring light can 360 degree rotating to find the suitable angle. The top joint of the stand that connect to ring