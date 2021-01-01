Selfie Ring Light with Flexible Tripod Stand Cell Phone HolderMini Desktop LED Lamp Dimmable Beauty Ringlight for Live StreamMakeupYouTube.

2019 Upgraded Version2-in-1 design combines the phone holder and selfie ring light together, it is a professional tool for Live Stream/Makeup/YouTube Video with smartphone or computer. Come with desk flexible tripod stand extendable from 6.3 inches to 8.6 inches,5 level adjustment just lock it at desired length for your preferred use. It's can 360rotation and 180level rotation, which allows you to find the perfect angle to light your subject, makes your photograph or live streaming easily. Dimmable Ring Light3 colors lighting mode: white, warm yellow, and warm white. Each lighting mode has 10 adjustable brightness to choose from, meet all your needs in different circumstances.2700K-6500K color temperature, It is the perfect dimmable daytime lighting to take away all the unflattering shadows. Professional Extra Light LED ring light equipped with 120 SMD LED bulbs and borderless design, can provide better lighting for you when you Make-up, Live str