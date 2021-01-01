e.l.f. Cosmetics Selfie Ready Powder Blurring Brush

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Powder Blurring Brush is a medium-sized densely packed brush that distributes powder evenly by blurring product into the skin for a soft-focus selfie-ready effect. The domed shape maneuvers easily around the face making it great for use under the eye, around the nose, and the brow area. Ideal for use with loose powders to create a thin veil of coverage or for pressed powders for fuller, buildable coverage. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.