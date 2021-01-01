Self-Watering Elevated Cedar Planter Box, 2' x 4'

We didn't think we could make our best-selling elevated raised bed any better, but we did! Now these no-bend garden boxes keep plants hydrated via a series of innovative, connected reservoirs that deliver water to roots on demand. We replaced the cedar planter box floor with two generous 5-gallon reservoirs that extend time between waterings and create more even moisture throughout the bed. In tests, our crops grew stronger and taller â€" faster. And, since water is drawn primarily from the bottom instead of applied from the top, less water is lost to evaporation too! And a single fill tube makes refills easy-peasy. The height of the planter box has other advantages too: fewer weeds, reduced maintenance, and nowhere near as many critters nibbling at your prize plants. The sturdy aluminum legs won't buckle or sag, and the untreated cedar is naturally rot-resistant and safe for your organic veggies. You can add a food-safe protectant or stain (sold separately) to make it last even longer.