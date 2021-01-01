Self-Publishing Websites : for Authors (Paperback)

What's in Self-Publishing Websites?Over the time I've been self-published, indie authors have asked me the same questions. What do I need on my website? What pages should there be? What am I missing with my website?It happened so often, I decided to write this book to answer their questions. What do you get?Recommendations for building a successful website. I includedescriptions, links, the occasional joke about a minion, and some personal experience. You won't find how-to guides in this book. You'll read the about the tools, techniques, and be given recommendations on implementing them. Since I'm self-published, this book focuses on my experience launching and selling my own books, while being a freelance digital marketer and web developer for over 10 years with more than 15 in the digital industry.Grab this book and build a website meant for success.