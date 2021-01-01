From floral inspirational quotes tees

Floral Inspirational Quotes Tees Self First Love Yourself Inspirational Quotes BFF Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

A unique Inspirational Quotes girls and women. Minimalist apparel and cool vintage boho hippie floral wreathe flowers graphic design Best novelty gift idea for family or friends for birthday and Christmas/ Xmas. The perfect present for best friend, mom, sister, aunt, grandma, daughter, or niece 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com