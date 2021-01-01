Self-adhesive and peel and stick applications for easy installation on any type of existing surface. Waterproof tiles perfect for use inside the shower, surrounding the tub and backsplash in the kitchen. Lightweight multilayer construction with textured 3D finish that looks and feels like real marble. Easy to install even in difficult to access or tight spaces. Easy to cut with standard tools. Installs in any room on all types of surfaces in six easy steps. Fire-Resistant and UV-Treated. Durable impact-resistant design made to stand the test of time. One box contains 20.670 square feet of tile. Surface Design Self-Adhesive Marble Look 15.75-in 2.6-ft White Marble Beveled Wall Plank (Coverage Area: 20-sq ft) | DT1632-WM