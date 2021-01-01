Self Adhesive House Number, 3.94 Inch ABS Plastic Number 2 for House Hotel Mailbox Address Sign Gold Tone 2 Pcs

[Size] - 100mm(3.94-inch) in height; 70mm(2.76-inch) in width; 11mm(0.43-inch) in thickness. [Material] - Made of ABS plastic, long-lasting durability, anti-corrosion and can maintain the color under bad weather conditions. [Feature] - With plating finish is shiny and reflective. Convenient for the postmen and couriers to deliver your package exactly. Self Adhesive, no screw and no need to make holes. [Easy to Install] - Wipe the position you need to stick(keep clean and dry), gently tear the sticker on the back of the letter, press it firmly on the position for about 5 seconds. [Wide Applications] - The self-adhesive house number stickers can be applied to any smooth, clean and dry surface, such as address number for mailbox, apartment, hotel, signboard, house door, etc.