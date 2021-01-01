Self Adhesive House Number, 2.76 Inch ABS Plastic Number 4 for House Hotel Mailbox Address Sign Bronze Brushed 2 Pcs

[Size] - The dimension of the numbers are as follow: Height: 70mm/2.76inch; Width: 46mm/1.81inch; Thickness: 8mm/0.31inch. [Material] - Made of ABS plastic, long-lasting durability, anti-corrosion and can maintain the color under bad weather condition. [Feature] - With plating brushed finish. Self Adhesive, no screw and no need to make holes. [Easy to Install] - Wipe the position you need to stick(keep clean and dry), gently tear the sticker on the back of the number, press it firmly on the position for about 5 seconds. [Wide Applications] - The self-adhesive house number stickers can be applied to any smooth, clean and dry surface, such as address number for mailbox, apartment, hotel, signboard, house door, etc.