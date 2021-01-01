From everly quinn
Seles Sectional Sofa,
Advertisement
Country : ChinaInclude : Sectional Sofa * 1Product Size : LF Sofa 83""L x 34""D x 34""H, RF Chaise 75""L x 34""D x 34""HSeat Size : 25"" x 20""HAssembly Required : YesStyle : TransitionalRomance : Frankly, the Seles sectional sofa is simply stunning. Vibrant velvet upholstery pops against a boxy silhouette. Button tufting extends around the inside and outside of high shelter armrests as well as the both sides of the tight seatback. Metal bracket legs and nailhead trim add some shine to of this L-shape sectional.Product Details : -Materials : Velvet, Frame: Wood ( ), Foam (D), Metal LegStorage : NO StorageStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Stationary (3 Seats)NW CTN (LBS) : 229Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 225Lbs per Seat Fabric: Purple Velvet