From ivy hill tile
Ivy Hill Tile Selene Mura Gris 24 in. x 24 in. Polished Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (15.49 sq. ft. / Case)
Meet Selene Gray and White Onyx, a porcelain tile that will trick any set of eyes into thinking it's an upscale marble piece. The beautiful dark veining complements the background perfectly. The polished finish gives this 24 in. x 24 in. tile it's appeal with a shine reminiscent of the real thing. Perfect for walls or floors in your commercial or residential space. Color: Mura Gris.