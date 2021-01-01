From sauder
Sauder Select Collection 5-Shelf Bookcase, Select Cherry Finish & Heritage Hill Library with Doors - Classic Cherry Finish
Advertisement
Product 1: Three adjustable shelves for flexible storage options Product 1: Quick and easy assembly with patented slide-on moldings to save you time Product 1: Select Cherry finish Product 1: Engineered wood construction Product 2: Five shelves, three adjustable Product 2: Hidden storage behind doors Product 2: Overall Dimensions: 29 3/4" W x 13" D x 71 1/4" H | Weight: 91.9 lbs Product 2: Five shelves, three adjustable.